Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 145 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $312.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.63. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.