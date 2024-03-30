Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $425.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $430.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $333.09 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

