Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $90.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.