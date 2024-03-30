Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $21.29 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 485,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

