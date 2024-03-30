Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.17.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

