Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.31. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

