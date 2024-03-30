Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Position Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after buying an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after buying an additional 71,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

LNG stock opened at $161.28 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

