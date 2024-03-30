CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.20

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.52). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.56), with a volume of 492,252 shares traded.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £339.82 million, a PE ratio of -12,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.50.

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

