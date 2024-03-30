Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ (CPRX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $29.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.43.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.