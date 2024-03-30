Casper One Day Volume Reaches $8.29 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $467.49 million and $8.29 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,490,608,001 coins and its circulating supply is 11,901,939,229 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,489,147,931 with 11,900,547,971 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03960435 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $8,230,358.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

