Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $425.45 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.46 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.