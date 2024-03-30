Caprock Group LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.99 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

