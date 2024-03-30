Caprock Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,130 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SoFi Technologies worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $7.30 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

