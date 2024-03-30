Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

