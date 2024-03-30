CannabisCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $9.61 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $432,856.57 and approximately $9.61 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,060.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $604.95 or 0.00863470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00146299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00047882 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00054949 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00187634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00140818 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000703 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

