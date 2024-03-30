Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock worth $58,930,611. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

