Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,841,513.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $311.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $327.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

