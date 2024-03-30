C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,041 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 127,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $76.14 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.