Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 436 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,384,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,321 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,076,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,942,000 after purchasing an additional 950,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

LQD opened at $108.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.