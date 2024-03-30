Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 137 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.68 and a 200-day moving average of $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

