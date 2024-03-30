Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 531,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after purchasing an additional 524,331 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $60.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $46.23 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

