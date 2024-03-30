Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,624,000 after acquiring an additional 684,660 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,799,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 902,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,035,000 after acquiring an additional 195,274 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

