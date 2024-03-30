Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.87

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.87 and traded as high as C$57.00. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$56.90, with a volume of 1,598,878 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.91. The firm has a market cap of C$22.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.95.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.960682 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

About Brookfield Asset Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.77%.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.