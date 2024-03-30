Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) PT at $53.25

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

