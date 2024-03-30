Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.86. The stock had a trading volume of 368,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,906. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.35 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

