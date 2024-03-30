Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 110.0% in March

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

