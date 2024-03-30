Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.110–0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.8 million. Braze also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Braze Stock Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Friday. Braze has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRZE. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,674.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $315,672.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,255.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Braze by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

