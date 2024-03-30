Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.29.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
