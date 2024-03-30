Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the February 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.