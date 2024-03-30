Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.93 and last traded at $192.02. 1,015,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,360,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

