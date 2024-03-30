Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $456.86

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 456.86 ($5.77) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.69). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.67), with a volume of 74,075 shares trading hands.
Bloomsbury Publishing Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £430.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,030.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 517.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 457.74.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.
