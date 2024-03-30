Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 489.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 3,525.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

