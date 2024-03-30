BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 29th total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.