BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on April 5th

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3801 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.38.

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BRLN opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BATS:BRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF

The BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by actively investing in floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the globe. BRLN was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

