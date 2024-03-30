BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 21.2% in March

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the February 29th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

