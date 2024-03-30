BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $32.97 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001985 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000930 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002829 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001576 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001268 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
