BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.85 million and approximately $189,312.34 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000930 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000705 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.