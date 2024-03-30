Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley began coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $781.26 million, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 728,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

