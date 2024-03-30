Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.04). Approximately 7,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Bisichi Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 155.66 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.14.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Bisichi’s payout ratio is 1,320.75%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

