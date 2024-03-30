Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BITGF remained flat at $16.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.87.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
