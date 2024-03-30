Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of BITGF remained flat at $16.87 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Biotage AB has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides solution and product in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation product; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

