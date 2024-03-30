BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOPCF opened at $0.92 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

About BioPharma Credit

Further Reading

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

