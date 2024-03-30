BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOPCF opened at $0.92 on Friday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.
About BioPharma Credit
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioPharma Credit
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.