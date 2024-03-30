BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

BLRX stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

