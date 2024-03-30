BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

BioLineRx Trading Up 0.9 %

BioLineRx stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $178,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

