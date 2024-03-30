Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 29th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 930.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRFF remained flat at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $152.64.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.