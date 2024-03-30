BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 29th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 83,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,985. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.07 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 80.35% and a net margin of 85.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

