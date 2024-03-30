Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Barco stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Barco has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $30.01.
About Barco
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Trading Halts Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.