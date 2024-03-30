Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barco stock remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Barco has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

