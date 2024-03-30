Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as low as C$0.70. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83.

Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

