AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 3rd (NASDAQ:NVDS)

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, April 3rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVDS stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68.

Get AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.