Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,368. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

