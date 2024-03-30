Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 5.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.08.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

