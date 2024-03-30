aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,300 shares, an increase of 167.4% from the February 29th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 726,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
